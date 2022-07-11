The Gray Man first reactions: Russo Brothers’ actioner is a ‘battle of wits, bullets and brawn’, Dhanush gets a thumbs-up

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling starrer The Gray Man is making all the right noise ahead of its big release on July 22. Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the movie had a special screening in Los Angeles, and social media has been beaming with positive reactions for the actioner.

The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton and Dhanush. It follows a CIA agent on a globetrotting manhunt. Based on a book series by Mark Greaney, the film is reportedly made on a budget of $200 million.

Film critic Courtney Howard tweeted, “@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp.”

Filmmaker and critic Jeff Ewing called The Gray Man, the best action offering from Netflix so far. His tweet said, “Netflix’ #TheGrayMan is a solid action-thriller (the streamer’s best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to put it mildly. Overall a winner.”

Journalist Rachel Leishman specifically mentioned a sequence from The Gray Man. “At one point, chris evans calls ryan gosling a ken doll & i pointed at the screen like the leo meme. at another point, chris evans says that it’s the time of the night when the house lights come up and he’ll pick up an ugly desperate chick to lick his wounds. i love #TheGrayMan.”

In another tweet, she added, “I mean @htranbui can attest to me doing all of this at a 10 am screening of the Gray Man. I am fun to see movies with.”

Dhanush plays an assassin in The Gray Man. His portrayal has so far received a thumbs-up with many especially lauding his performance. Journalist Kirsten Acuna had good things to say about the Indian star. She wrote, “Seeing #TheGrayMan social embargo is up. I had the chance to watch it last month, I loved Dhanush in this film. He gets the best fight scene in the movie. There’s one really smart change from the book w/ Evans and Gosling that I was really happy to see on screen. Ps – I asked the Russos about casting Dhanush, but will wait to post after the film’s out on Netflix bc we chat spoilers!”

Several fans and celebs in India also sent their good wishes to the team, mainly Dhanush, for representing the country in such a major Hollywood project. TV host Dhivyadharshini tweeted, “D sirrrrrr can’t tell you how proud we feel when we see this. @dhanushkraja sirrrr massssssssss panreengaaaaaa America la. (ps: oru seat thalli irukra anda bridgerton hero WhatsApp number kidaikuma?) #TheGrayMan”

Actor Ramya Subramanian also wishes Dhanush. Her tweet read, “The charming @dhanushkraja officially enthralling the internationals with his wit is such a delight to watch! It’s #TheGrayMan time and we can’t be prouder!”

Movie critic David Ehrlich, however had a different reaction to The Gray Man. He said the film had “bland action scenes”. His tweet read, “THE GRAY MAN is just 2 hours of Tom Clancy rejects shouting brainless shit like “make him dead” between bland action scenes in beautiful locations, all of which leads to the most hilariously stupid bad guy backstory reveal i’ve ever seen. almost made me nostalgic for Red Notice.”

In another tweet, David added, “Honestly if the Russo brothers produce an Everything Everywhere All at Once every year they can make as many god damn gray men as they want. they could make a six-episode spinoff series about Chris Evans’ khakis for all i care.” When a user asked him about Dhanush in particular, he wrote back, “Dhanush innocent.”

The Gray Man will release first in theatres, and then later on Netflix.