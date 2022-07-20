scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo say Dhanush inspired combat scenes in their Marvel movies

Joe and Anthony Russo said that they took inspiration from Dhanush's action scenes while devising combat sequences for their Marvel movies. The directors are collaborating with Dhanush on The Gray Man.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 11:26:16 am
dhanushDhanush in The Gray Man. (Photo: Netflix India/Twitter)

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s love for India and Indian talent is no secret. The filmmakers — Joe in particular — have spoken about how they’d watch videos of Indian fan reactions to Avengers: Infinity War to motivate themselves for Avengers: Endgame, have credited Rajinikanth films as being an inspiration, and have cast Priyanka Chopra in their upcoming Prime Video series Citadel. But first, they’ll present Dhanush as a deadly assassin in perhaps the biggest film of his career, Netflix’s The Gray Man.

During a roundtable interaction ahead of the film’s release on Friday — the brothers are in India to promote the action-thriller — Joe was quoted by The Times of India as saying that he first caught notice of Dhanush when they were working on the Marvel movies.

Also read |Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers in The Gray Man: ‘Felt I had to deliver, so they come for more talent from India’

“It was interesting that while we were working on the Marvel movies, we would research action sequences from other films as inspiration and look for ideas. We have a very good stunt team that we have worked with for years and everyone brings ideas to the table. A lot of times, we’d look at clips from other movies. I noticed that we would see a lot of clips of Dhanush in action,” he said. Joe added, “After seeing two or three clips, I was like ‘Who is this?’ That’s how we came to know Dhanush… it was while working on Marvel films. Dhanush inspired a couple of sequences and hand-to-hand combat scenes in those movies.”

The Russos have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; in addition to the last two Avengers films, they helmed Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. They followed their Marvel stint up with a passion project, Cherry, which debuted on Apple TV+ to mixed reviews. The Gray Man is their return to big-budget filmmaking, and has been designed as a possible franchise-starter for Netflix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Joe said that he had no idea if Dhanush would even be interested in the film, and expressed gratitude on behalf of both his brother and himself that he did. In the film, Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San, who is summoned in the third act to capture Ryan Gosling’s titular character. At one point, Chris Evans’ villainous Lloyd Hansen describes him as his ‘Tamil friend’. The Gray Man will debut on Netflix on Friday.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Amid pregnancy rumours

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

AAKROSH, IJAAZAT
From Sparsh to Masoom—here’s looking back at some iconic films of Naseeruddin Shah
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement