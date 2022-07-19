The Gray Man actor Rege-Jean Page on his character: ‘He pretty much sends Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans to kick off each other’

July 19, 2022 4:35:49 pm
The Gray Man actor Rege-Jean Page broke on to the scene in a big way after his leading act in the Netflix regency drama Bridgerton. The actor, who will soon be seen in Russo Brothers’ action-thriller The Gray Man, spoke about his character and the prep he had to do to essay the role of Denny Carmichael during a virtual roundtable. He was accompanied by his co-star Jessica Henwick, who portrays the efficient ‘executive’ Suzanne Brewer in the feature.
Jessica has previously been seen in a somewhat similar space, in action-centric movies like The Matrix: Resurrections and Love and Monsters, an underrated fantasy-adventure flick which released on Netflix in 2020.
Speaking about her experience on the sets of the film, Jessica told indianexpress.com, “It was different for me because I almost don’t have any action in this, which was amazing. For the prep, we were lucky to talk to someone from CIA, and he would answer any question I asked him, and I asked a lot. That was the bulk of my prep, finding out what it was like for someone working in the CIA.”
Rege agreed and said that the homework he did for The Gray Man was more mental than physical.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Yeah, it was a lot of psychological prep for this one. Both Suzanne and Denny are manipulators, so there is a nice balance in the way The Gray Man has been written and presented, between physical action and psychological action. Denny manipulates people into their ‘physical action’ mode, so to speak. We (his and Jessica Henwick’s characters) pretty much send Ryan (Gosling) and Chris (Evans) to kick off each other, while we ourselves sit back and watch the chaos unfold. So that was great fun,” the actor concluded with a laugh.
Helmed by the Russo Brothers of the MCU movies fame, The Gray Man releases on Netflix on July 22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
The health risks of extreme heat
Faisal Shaikh says he did not let success change him: ‘I can still go back and be that salesman in Bandra again’
The secret to an elephant’s trunk is skin deep
She had to borrow mother’s stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear
Pune: PMC claims to have completed 90% road repair works but commuters continue to complain about potholed stretches
Explained: A major India-Africa conclave is taking place in New Delhi — why is it important?
‘Naked Crepe’ and ‘Dunked Rice Cakes’: Indian restaurant’s quirky names for dosa and idli in the US leaves foodies bad taste in mouth
ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: All eyes on Ben Stokes
‘Simplicity can be stunning’: Kerala’s tribal heritage village impresses Anand Mahindra
Pumpkin-size 5.6 kg fibroid removed from 38-year-old’s uterus
Want to have diversity in my work: Vaani Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan reveals that he bought a ‘third-hand’ car for Rs 60k after first few films: ‘I was taking auto to red carpet events’