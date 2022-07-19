scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The Gray Man actor Rege-Jean Page on his character: ‘He pretty much sends Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans to kick off each other’

The Gray Man actors Rege-Jean Page and Jessica Henwick speak to indianexpress.com about prepping for the Russo Brothers' action-thriller.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 4:35:49 pm
Rege Jean PageRege-Jean Page in The Gray Man.

The Gray Man actor Rege-Jean Page broke on to the scene in a big way after his leading act in the Netflix regency drama Bridgerton. The actor, who will soon be seen in Russo Brothers’ action-thriller The Gray Man, spoke about his character and the prep he had to do to essay the role of Denny Carmichael during a virtual roundtable. He was accompanied by his co-star Jessica Henwick, who portrays the efficient ‘executive’ Suzanne Brewer in the feature.

Jessica has previously been seen in a somewhat similar space, in action-centric movies like The Matrix: Resurrections and Love and Monsters, an underrated fantasy-adventure flick which released on Netflix in 2020.

Speaking about her experience on the sets of the film, Jessica told indianexpress.com, “It was different for me because I almost don’t have any action in this, which was amazing. For the prep, we were lucky to talk to someone from CIA, and he would answer any question I asked him, and I asked a lot. That was the bulk of my prep, finding out what it was like for someone working in the CIA.”

Rege agreed and said that the homework he did for The Gray Man was more mental than physical.

Also Read |We still fly: Rege-Jean Page reacts after report says he was rejected for role of Superman’s grandad

“Yeah, it was a lot of psychological prep for this one. Both Suzanne and Denny are manipulators, so there is a nice balance in the way The Gray Man has been written and presented, between physical action and psychological action. Denny manipulates people into their ‘physical action’ mode, so to speak. We (his and Jessica Henwick’s characters) pretty much send Ryan (Gosling) and Chris (Evans) to kick off each other, while we ourselves sit back and watch the chaos unfold. So that was great fun,” the actor concluded with a laugh.

Helmed by the Russo Brothers of the MCU movies fame, The Gray Man releases on Netflix on July 22.

