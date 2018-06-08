The Girl in the Spider’s Web trailer: A barely recognisable Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander

The Crown actor Claire Foy in a still from the film The Girl in the Spider’s Web The Crown actor Claire Foy in a still from the film The Girl in the Spider’s Web

There is a new vigilante in town, well, not exactly new. The character is already familiar to the viewers. Yes, we are talking about computer hacker Lisbeth Salander. She is back in town, and how. The avenger of battered souls and tech genius Salander is played by The Crown actor Claire Foy in the movie titled The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

The role was earlier played by Rooney Mara in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series. Earlier it was reported that Alicia Vikander was in talks for the role of Salander.

The over two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer is stylish, fast-paced and cool. Foy is barely identifiable as the kick-ass and all-too-powerful Lisbeth Salander. The trailer opens with a shot of a man assaulting his wife. Salander makes a dramatic entry into the scene by switching off the power and smoking a cigarette. She helps the woman with the money and asks her to take her child away. She then proceeds to give a piece of her mind to the man in question.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web has been directed by Fede Álvarez. The movie has been written by Steven Knight, Álvarez, and Jay Basu. It is based on the novel of the same name by David Lagercrantz. The movie is essentially a reboot of the Millennium film series which starred Rooney Mara in the lead. The Girl in The Spider’s Web features Claire Foy, Sverrir Gudnason, Sylvia Hoeks, Claes Bang, LaKeith Stanfield, Cameron Britton and Stephen Merchant in significant roles.

The film was originally slated to hit the big screen on October 5, 2018. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will release on November 9. The movie is being produced by Scott Rudin, Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon, Eli Bush, Søren Stærmose and Ole Sondberg.

