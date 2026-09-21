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The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth trailer: Brad Pitt’s Cliff is back with a new mission
Before its digital release, Brad Pitt's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a two-week exclusive IMAX run beginning November 25 this year.
Quentin Tarantino is back with a standalone sequel to his 2019 hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the film follows stuntman Cliff Booth after his separation from actor Rick Dalton, giving viewers a glimpse into what happened to him after the events of the original film. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer, with Brad Pitt and Timothy Olyphant reprising their roles as Cliff Booth and Western actor James Stacy, respectively.
The 90-second trailer begins with a man heard asking in the background, “Heard the story about Bruce Lee getting his ass kicked by a stuntman?” He gets a reply from the darkness: “Oh yeah, this is the guy!”
Soon, Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth makes an entry, greeting the group with, “Evening, fellas.”
Watch The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth trailer here:
When another character asks, “Do I know you from somewhere?” Cliff simply replies, “Name’s Cliff.”
The trailer soon takes a dark turn as Cliff finds himself discussing his experience of killing people.
A character tells him, “Now, I lost count of how many jokers I killed on TV. But you, you actually killed people.”
Cliff responds, “Let’s just say I know what it’s like to kill someone with a knife.”
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The trailer then packs in plenty of action, violence and misadventures before Elizabeth Debicki’s character asks Cliff about his long association with Rick Dalton.
“You worked with Rick Dalton for a number of years. What brought an end to your engagement?” she asks.
Cliff responds with his trademark humour: “Rick got too fat for me to double him anymore.”
The film is produced by Brad Pitt and directed by David Fincher, while the screenplay has been written by Quentin Tarantino, who also directed Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Before its digital release, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a two-week exclusive IMAX run beginning November 25 this year. It will then premiere on Netflix on December 23.
Apart from Brad Pitt, the film also starss Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Peter Weller and JB Tadena, among others.
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