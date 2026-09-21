The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth trailer: Brad Pitt’s Cliff is back with a new mission

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth to release on November 25. (Photo: Netflix/YouTube)

Quentin Tarantino is back with a standalone sequel to his 2019 hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the film follows stuntman Cliff Booth after his separation from actor Rick Dalton, giving viewers a glimpse into what happened to him after the events of the original film. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer, with Brad Pitt and Timothy Olyphant reprising their roles as Cliff Booth and Western actor James Stacy, respectively.

The 90-second trailer begins with a man heard asking in the background, “Heard the story about Bruce Lee getting his ass kicked by a stuntman?” He gets a reply from the darkness: “Oh yeah, this is the guy!”