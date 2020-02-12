The French Dispatch trailer: Wes Anderson’s latest is true to his style

The French Dispatch is directed by Wes Anderson. The French Dispatch is directed by Wes Anderson.

The trailer of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch is out. In typical Wes Anderson style, the visuals of the film are sleek and appealing. The trailer tells the story of a magazine with Bill Murray’s character as the editor. His team of writers go out in search of stories.

As each story unfolds in chapters, we get to know more about the different writers and the characters they are following. The French Dispatch also stars Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Lea Seydoux and Timothee Chalamet among others.

Watch the trailer of The French Dispatch here:

The French Dispatch is reminiscent of the director’s earlier works – the shooting style, the humour and also the aesthetic.

Wes Anderson is known for films like Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom and The Darjeeling Limited among more.

The French Dispatch is expected to release in July 2020.

