Zack Snyder to adapt Ayn Rand’s novel The Fountainhead

Zack Synder’s next directorial venture is The Fountainhead. Zack Synder’s next directorial venture is The Fountainhead.

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has revealed that his next directorial venture is The Fountainhead, an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s 1943 novel. The director, 52, made the revelation in response to a fan question on the social-media site Vero. The Fountainhead, Rand’s first successful novel, was made into a 1949 movie by Warner Bros starring Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal and directed by King Vidor.

The novel inspired quite a bit of controversy and remains a bone of contention today. Feminists, especially, were scathing in their opinions and argued that the novel endorsed rape. There was a scene in the novel in which there was a rough sexual encounter that the female participant later described as forced. Despite allegations that the novel glorified rape and polarised reception, the novel has been a best-seller. It has sold 6.5 million copies till now.

Snyder’s last film was Justice League, the Warner Bros/DC tentpole that he directed and produced with wife Deborah Snyder. Joss Whedon came aboard to do re-shoots and post-production on that film after the Snyders quit the project following the death of their daughter. Later reports revealed that he was actually fired after the studio rejected an early cut of the film.

Zack Snyder is known for directing other DC superhero movies like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. He is also known for adapting another comic book series like controversial Alan Moore’s Watchmen and Frank Miller’s 300, both for Warner Bros. Zack Snyder’s first directorial was a critically and financially successful 2004 film, Dawn of the Dead, which was a remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 film of the same name.

Zack Snyder was given the reins of DC’s film universe but after he left Justice League, it does not seem likely that he would return. Warner Bros also reshuffled the higher-ups at DC Films, and the universe now appears to be moving in a different direction.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd