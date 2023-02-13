The Flash trailer: Ezra Miller breaks the universe, meets Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batmen and General Zod

After MCU won over fans with its multiverse collision and multiple Spider-Mans in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, DC is attempting to do something similar by taking inspiration from its Flashpoint storyline, where we see superfast superhero Flash aka Barry go back in time.

With a three-minute glimpse into the 10 year-in-the-making film, Flash reverses time to the point where we see him undertake a quest to save his mother from dying (a de rigueur for all Flash films and shows). As Barry goes back in time, he gets help from fellow superheroes like Girl of Steel (played by Sasha Calle) as Superman doesn’t exist in this universe, and two versions of Batman — played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Fans will particularly be excited to see a glimpse of Zack Snyder’s verse which he had built over a decade ago with Man of Steel, as Michael Shannon’s villainous General Zod takes command in a brief appearance of the trailer. We also of course meet a younger Barry, as Flash goes back in time, who, much like the rest of the Gen Z seems obsessed with capturing eye-catching moments (read vlogging his time with Flash and getting Girl of Steel’s flying stunt on camera).

The official synopsis of the The Flash reads, “Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The Flash is not only going to be significant for its multiverse storyline, but the fact that new head James Gunn has decided to roll the dice with the controversial Ezra Miller resurrecting the titular role. Miller has been embroiled in a sea of legal soup ever since it was alleged that he was involved in an assault and a grooming case.

Helmed by Andrés Muschietti, The Flash will release on June 16 this year.