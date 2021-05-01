The Flash movie set photos reveal Michael Keaton’s Batman’s Wayne Manor

The set photos are most likely the Wayne Manor of Michael Keaton's Batman. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The first set photos from the upcoming DC movie The Flash have surfaced online. The photos were shared by a Twitter account called DCVERSO. The pictures show glimpses of a mansion that is most likely the Wayne Manor of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

One picture shows Warner Bros’ van, so the photos do seem legitimate. But the building that was used as the location of Wayne Manor in 1989’s Batman was Knebworth House, and this is a different building.

The Flash, which is the first solo movie on Ezra Miller’s speedster superhero Barry Allen, is currently filming in the UK. It is being directed by Andy Muschietti, best known for helming the It horror film duology. Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey and Bumblebee, has penned the movie.

Apart from Miller and Keaton, Ben Affleck also reprises the role of Batman. Sasha Calle will debut in the DCEU as Supergirl. Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West, Barry’s love interest. Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston will play the roles of Barry’s parents Nora Allen and Henry Allen, respectively.

So far, the details about the film’s plot are sketchy, but we do know it will take inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline in comics. In that, Barry goes back in time to undo his mother’s death, but this results in unexpected consequences. The world Barry wakes up to is changed on a fundamental level.

The movie will also introduce the multiverse, making way for both Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s Batman to be in one movie. While Keaton will play Batman after 1992’s Batman Returns, Affleck appeared in the recently released Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.