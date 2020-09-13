The Flash movie producer: There are a lot of DC characters in Ezra Miller starrer

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 3, 2022. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Barbara Muschietti, wife of the upcoming Flash movie director Andy Muschietti and one of the producers on the project, says the Ezra Miller-starrer is going to be “fun and exciting”.

During a panel on DC Fandome’s day 2, she said, “Well, I want you to go see it, so I’m not going to tell you a lot. But what I will tell you is that it’s a ride. It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything.”

Apart from Miller’s speedster Barry Allen, The Flash movie also brings back Ben Affeck and Michael Keaton’s Batman. The film will adapt the Flashpoint storyline, in which he went back in time to save his mother who is dead in his reality. Inadvertently he changed a lot of things. For instance, Bruce Wayne died instead of his parents when the three encounter a robber in an alley. Thomas Wayne became a grizzled Batman and Martha, Bruce’s mother, went insane and became Joker. Yes, it is that crazy and awesome.

Also, judging by what Barbara is saying about how there are a lot many DC characters in the movie, we can expect more surprises.

Christina Hodson, of Bumblebee and Birds of Prey fame, is scripting the high-profile project.

