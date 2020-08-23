The Flash first look: Ezra Miller’s speedster teams up with Michael Keaton’s Batman

The Flash is wearing a brand new suit in the picture. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The first look at the upcoming live-action Flash movie was revealed during the FanDome event. It is an official concept art that shows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Batman (Michael Keaton) teaming up to face a few offscreen baddies. The Flash is wearing a brand new suit in the picture.

Andy Muschietti is directing the movie, with Christina Hodson, of Bumblebee and Birds of Prey fame, scripting.

From #DCFanDome Hall of Heroes – check out Barry Allen’s new suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/gSQghQmrEF — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 23, 2020

Keaton’s Caped Crusader from Tim Burton’s movies was earlier confirmed to be a part of the Flash movie. Not only him, Ben Affleck’s Batman will make a comeback as well, which is probably more unexpected than Keaton’s return.

That the movie has two Batmen may be surprising, but in the Flashpoint storyline in comics, which explores parallel worlds, different timelines and the multiverse, anything is possible. Miller’s Flash will encounter and presumably team up with these two versions of the same superhero in the movie.

Since ‘Batfleck’ and this Flash share the same reality, their meet-up will likely take place first.

