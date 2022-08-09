scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

The Flash actor Ezra Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

By: AP |
August 9, 2022 8:42:23 am
Ezra MillerFILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, Nov. 5, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren’t present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The police report said Miller was located shortly before midnight Sunday and was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26.

The felony charge adds to Miller’s mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behavior. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident was for second-degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, also earlier this year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

Attorneys for Miller didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont felony charge or the protection order related to Tokata Iron Eyes.

After appearing in several films for Warner Bros. and DC Films as the Flash, Miller stars in the upcoming standalone film The Flash, due out in June 2023. Though Warner Bros. last week axed the nearly completed Batgirl film, the studio has suggested it remains committed to releasing The Flash.

In an earnings report last week, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery referenced The Flash. “We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and ’Shazam 2. We are very excited about them,” said Zaslav. “We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Representatives for Warner Bros. didn’t respond to messages Monday.

