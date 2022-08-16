After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’

Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in DC Extended Universe, has finally opened up about the erratic behaviour that has landed them in legal troubles. In an official statement to Variety, Miller has revealed that they have begun treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’.

Through their representative, Miller told the magazine, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life (sic).”

Ezra Miller, who identifies as non-binary and prefers they and them pronouns, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Over the years, the actor has been embroiled in several controversies. In 2011, police found 20 grams of marijuana in the car the actor was driving in Pitsburg. Miller was initially charged with possession. Later, the charges were dropped, but they got penalised for disorderly conduct.

In 2020, The Perks of Being a Wallpaper actor was seen strangling a woman and throwing her on the ground in a video that surfaced on Twitter. The incident allegedly happened in a bar in Reykjavik. Two years later, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct. After a few such incidents, Miller again was in the news for committing burglary in Vermont. Charges have been filed against them for stealing several bottles of alcohol from a house in the absence of the owners. The case is still in court.

In the wake of the controversies, DC fans have been demanding the studio remove Ezra Miller from his role as The Flash in the DCEU. Demands to replace him with Grant Gustin or Elliot Page have also been made in the past.

Other than playing The Flash, Ezra Miller is known for films like Madame Bovary, Another Happy Day and We Need to Talk About Kevin. Reports claim that the actor will not be part of the DCEU after the release of the upcoming film The Flash, which is set to be released next year.