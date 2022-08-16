scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’

Ezra Miller has finally opened up about their complex mental issues and have apologized for their behaviour.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 16, 2022 2:15:47 pm
Ezra MillerEzra Miller in Justice League.

Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in DC Extended Universe, has finally opened up about the erratic behaviour that has landed them in legal troubles. In an official statement to Variety, Miller has revealed that they have begun treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’.

Through their representative, Miller told the magazine, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life (sic).”

Ezra Miller, who identifies as non-binary and prefers they and them pronouns, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Over the years, the actor has been embroiled in several controversies. In 2011, police found 20 grams of marijuana in the car the actor was driving in Pitsburg. Miller was initially charged with possession. Later, the charges were dropped, but they got penalised for disorderly conduct.

ALSO READ |Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald actor Ezra Miller shares his #MeToo story

In 2020, The Perks of Being a Wallpaper actor was seen strangling a woman and throwing her on the ground in a video that surfaced on Twitter. The incident allegedly happened in a bar in Reykjavik. Two years later, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct. After a few such incidents, Miller again was in the news for committing burglary in Vermont. Charges have been filed against them for stealing several bottles of alcohol from a house in the absence of the owners. The case is still in court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

In the wake of the controversies, DC fans have been demanding the studio remove Ezra Miller from his role as The Flash in the DCEU. Demands to replace him with Grant Gustin or Elliot Page have also been made in the past.

Other than playing The Flash, Ezra Miller is known for films like Madame Bovary, Another Happy Day and We Need to Talk About Kevin. Reports claim that the actor will not be part of the DCEU after the release of the upcoming film The Flash, which is set to be released next year.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:15:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

5

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far
Explained

Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement