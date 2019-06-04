The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer: Dhanush impresses as a street magician

The trailer of Dhanush starrer The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is out. In the over two-minute-long video, we are introduced to Ajatashatru Lavash Patel (Dhanush) who doesn’t like to be poor. While living in Mumbai slums, Ajatashatru, with his magic tricks, manages to collect a handsome amount of money and flies to Paris with fake 100 Euros.

The journey gets interesting from here as while he appears to be living a good life in Paris and almost finds a girl (Erin Moriarty), he mistakenly is taken to England in a wardrobe. The confusion grows as he next lands in Spain and then Libya but continues to request the police to send him back to Paris.

Dhanush is convincing in the role of an aspirational ordinary man. He represents the whims and fancies of an immigrant well and brings humour to the Ken Scott directorial. Apart from Dhanush, the movie boasts of an impressive star cast including actors like Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Abel Jafri.

The film is based on The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe written by French novelist Romain Puertolas. It has been shot across India, France, Italy and Libya.

Talking about The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, director Ken Scott had earlier said, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is a fable about chance, karma, and free will. It is a cautionary tale about a young, ambitious Indian boy that grew up in a small neighbourhood in Mumbai who ends up travelling across Europe in a journey of self-discovery.”

The movie has already released in France and has received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

In India, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir will hit theaters on June 21. The Tamil version of the film, Pakkiri, will be distributed by Sashikanth of YNOTX.