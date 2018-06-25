The Equalizer 2 trailer: Ruthless Denzel Washington is bent on vengeance

The Equalizer 2 is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2018. The Equalizer 2 is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2018.

Denzel Washington is back as ex-CIA black ops operative turned mercenary Robert McCall in the new trailer for The Equalizer 2. Antoine Fuqua returns to direct the sequel of 2014’s The Equalizer. In The Equalizer, we saw McCall taking up the role of a vigilante who uses his considerable combat and stealth skills to help people in need. In the sequel, McCall continues the job and at the same time, he is hungry for vengeance for somebody close to him who was killed.

Now a Lyft driver, he is utterly merciless in his quest for justice and is willing to go to ultra-violent lengths to achieve his aims. But audiences are likely to sympathise with the character and his actions for at least the things he does. In the beginning of the trailer he is called by a bunch of men who ask him to get a woman home. McCall senses that the woman is violated, returns to the place, brutally beats the men all by himself and leaves. Boom. Justice is served.

“They killed my friend. I’m gonna kill each one of you. The only disappointment is I get to do it only once,” McCall says and the rest of the trailer includes shots of him beating and killing people, using his bare hands, knives and assault rifles. The hyper-violent brand of justice will not appeal to everybody, but it sure makes for a thrilling cinematic experience.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, “Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?”

The film is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2018.

