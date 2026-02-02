Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep struggles to recall Anne Hathaway as ‘one of the Emilies’ as Emily Blunt shows up
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Emily Blunt's Emily rises up the ranks and also acquires some airs as she guns down the eyebrows of Anne Hathaway's Andy in signature Miranda Priestly fashion.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.
In the first teaser released last year, we saw Miranda and Andy cross paths in the office elevator as they greeted each other coldly. The trailer begins with a quick flashback from the first part before announcing Andy’s return to Runway. Miranda, who struggles to (or at least pretends to struggle to) recognize Andy, asks Nigel if he knows who she is.
“She was one of the Emilies,” he says, much to Miranda’s confusion. The reference is to Emily Blunt’s eponymous character, who was the miserable right hand woman of Miranda in the first part, and was replaced by Andy. We then see Miranda and Andy on several of their adventures before they cross paths with the OG Emily at the Runway office.
Emily, looking all cleaned up, has an entourage now, indicating that she’s scaled up the ranks over the years and enjoys a much higher authority now. “Am I having a hallucination?” she says after her reunion with the former colleagues. When Emily reminds Miranda she was at Runway at the same time as Andy, Miranda responds with her signature shrug of shoulders, “Really? Where was I?”
In the final shot, Andy is revealed to be the new Features Editor at Runway, much to Emily’s surprise. While the latter’s exact designation isn’t revealed, her newly acquired airs do tell that story. “You’ve changed. You’re much more confident. Kept those eyebrows though, didn’t you?” says Emily, much to Andy’s bewilderment.
The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the first film.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release in cinemas on May 1.
