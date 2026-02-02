The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep struggles to recall Anne Hathaway as ‘one of the Emilies’ as Emily Blunt shows up

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

In the first teaser released last year, we saw Miranda and Andy cross paths in the office elevator as they greeted each other coldly. The trailer begins with a quick flashback from the first part before announcing Andy’s return to Runway. Miranda, who struggles to (or at least pretends to struggle to) recognize Andy, asks Nigel if he knows who she is.