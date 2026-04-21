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The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘perfect’ in ‘phenomenal’ sequel
The first reactions of David Frankel's The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, are out following the film's world premiere in New York City on Monday.
Following the grand world premiere of David Frankel’s workplace drama The Devil Wears Prada 2, the first reactions to the much-anticipated film are finally out. Coming 20 years after the seminal first part, and with original cast members like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt returning, the stakes are enormous. But from reactions that have come from members of the media and pop culture circles, fans aren’t in for disappointment.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 early reviews
“THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait,” wrote Daniel Baptista, host of The Movie Podcast.
“Get ready, the devil is back in all her glory! Yes, the movie is phenomenal. It’s the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna’s screenplay is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are still incredible. Dazzling costumes, and that soundtrack is killer. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That’s it,” shared Jazz Tangcay of Variety. “I have to say the costumes in #thedevilwearsprada2 serve all the sass and style. Utterly obsessed with all the looks. Molly Rogers outdid herself,” she added.
“The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition,” posted Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter on X. The sequel takes a time leap after the events of the first part, and revolves around Andy’s (Anne Hathaway) return to the Runway office in order to combat a “scandal”.
Strike a pose. 📸 The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere takes over New York City.
See the film only in theaters May 1. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/HabCiJX2yO
— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 21, 2026
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere
The ensemble cast from The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunited in New York City on Monday evening for the film’s world premiere. Cast and filmmakers in attendance included Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, BJ Novak, and Patrick Brammall, director David Frankel, screenwriter/executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna, producer Wendy Finerman, executive producers Michael Bederman and Karen Rosenfelt, and costume designer Molly Rogers among others.
They were joined by global fashion icon and recording artist Lady Gaga and guests from the worlds of fashion and music, including Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Brunello Cucinelli, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Sienna Spiro, and more.
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About The Devil Wears Prada 2
Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci respectively return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. It’s slated to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1.
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