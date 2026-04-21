The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘perfect’ in ‘phenomenal’ sequel

Following the grand world premiere of David Frankel’s workplace drama The Devil Wears Prada 2, the first reactions to the much-anticipated film are finally out. Coming 20 years after the seminal first part, and with original cast members like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt returning, the stakes are enormous. But from reactions that have come from members of the media and pop culture circles, fans aren’t in for disappointment.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 early reviews

“THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait,” wrote Daniel Baptista, host of The Movie Podcast.