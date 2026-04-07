The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Anne Hathaway’s Andy is roped in to save Meryl Streep’s Miranda from a ‘scandal’, but can’t escape her jibes

The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer: Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda Priestly, Andy, Emily, and Nigel respectively — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

While the first trailer gave us glimpses into the reunion of and the showdowns between Miranda, Andy, and Emily, the final trailer provides more insight into why Andy landed back in the Runway office after all these years. “I used to have your job,” she tells Miranda’s current assistant (played by Bridgerton-fame Simone Ashley) as they walk inside Runway.