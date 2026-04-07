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The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Anne Hathaway’s Andy is roped in to save Meryl Streep’s Miranda from a ‘scandal’, but can’t escape her jibes
The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer: Will Anne Hathaway's Andy follow Emily's life mantra of 'may the bridges I burn light my way' and turn on her boss, Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly?
The Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer: Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda Priestly, Andy, Emily, and Nigel respectively — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.
While the first trailer gave us glimpses into the reunion of and the showdowns between Miranda, Andy, and Emily, the final trailer provides more insight into why Andy landed back in the Runway office after all these years. “I used to have your job,” she tells Miranda’s current assistant (played by Bridgerton-fame Simone Ashley) as they walk inside Runway.
Andy recalls how she accompanied Miranda to the Paris Fashion Week and wrote a few pieces for the Chanel collection that year. But she confesses she gave all the haute couture away after quitting Runway and deep diving into hard news. “Would have been a bit much for a newsroom,” she says, much to the PA’s surprise.
Miranda then reveals that Andy has been brought back to Runway in order to “help us through our current scandal”. While the details of the said scandal remain ambiguous, we see stocks of Runway take a free fall and unflattering memes on Miranda going viral on the internet. But it’s not Miranda who’s hired Andy, so she admits all she needs to do is “bide my time until you fail”. Clearly, Andy is no guardian angel for Miranda as the latter even refuses to give her a lift in her car and asks her to take the train instead.
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Since Andy can’t escape Miranda’s signature sardonic barbs and wardrobe evaluations even after all these years despite her best intentions, she’s offered and fairly tempted to write a book — “the definitive Miranda Priestly exposé”. Looks like she’s following her colleague Emily’s life mantra — “May the bridges I burn light my way.” Even Nigel doesn’t spare Andy as he calls her “too pale” to wear terracotta.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original main cast with Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Ashely, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the first film.