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The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway sequel earns $40 mil worldwide
The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1: The film has outperformed recent titles like Project Hail Mary and Michael.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1: After two decades, the quartet of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci has reunited to reprise their iconic roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada. Reflecting the long anticipation, the film has opened to a solid response at the box office. As per Deadline, the film collected $33 million on Friday in the US, including previews, placing it close to the opening figures of last week’s musical Michael.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 international box office
The Devil Wears Prada 2’s worldwide total currently stands at $40.5 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The sequel also earned $10 million from Thursday previews in the US, coming close to recent titles like Project Hail Mary and outperforming It Ends With Us, which had collected $7 million in previews. The film has already made $33 million in the US on opening day, and is eyeing a weekend of $80 million.
Also Read | Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s film earns one-third of Chhaava, mints Rs 11.35 cr on opening day
The Devil Wears Prada 2 India box office
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.8 crore nett on its opening day in India on Friday. It also benefited from paid preview shows beginning Thursday evening, which brought in Rs 1.7 crore. This takes its combined opening day collection to Rs 5.5 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 6.57 crore.
In India, the film was screened across 1,644 shows on day one and recorded an overall occupancy of 47.82%. Morning shows began at 28.44%, improving significantly to 54% in the afternoon, followed by 53.44% in the evening, before dipping slightly to 47.78% during night shows. Regionally, Delhi NCR registered the highest number of screenings at 330, with an occupancy of 28.8%. Mumbai followed with 212 shows, delivering a stronger occupancy rate of 59.9%.
In comparison with recent releases, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has opened slightly better than Michael, which earned Rs 3.7 crore nett on its first day in India. It has also surpassed Project Hail Mary, which collected Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day. Project Hail Mary is the biggest Hollywood hit in India in 2026, as it made Rs 66 crore net. It is to be noted that Project Hail Mary faced intense competition from Dhurandhar 2, and did not get many screens on the opening weekend.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 remains behind major Hollywood releases in India such as Oppenheimer (Rs 14.5 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 32.67 crore). The film is also facing competition from domestic releases, including Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, which earned Rs 11.35 crore, as well as holdover titles like Bhoot Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have grossed Rs 132.65 crore and Rs 1,136.14 crore respectively.
While the sequel has registered a promising start, its box office trajectory will depend on how it performs over the weekend and whether it can build on this momentum in the days ahead.
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