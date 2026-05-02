The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway sequel earns $40 mil worldwide

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1: After two decades, the quartet of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci has reunited to reprise their iconic roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada. Reflecting the long anticipation, the film has opened to a solid response at the box office. As per Deadline, the film collected $33 million on Friday in the US, including previews, placing it close to the opening figures of last week’s musical Michael.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 international box office

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s worldwide total currently stands at $40.5 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The sequel also earned $10 million from Thursday previews in the US, coming close to recent titles like Project Hail Mary and outperforming It Ends With Us, which had collected $7 million in previews. The film has already made $33 million in the US on opening day, and is eyeing a weekend of $80 million.