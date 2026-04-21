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Anne Hathaway named World’s Most Beautiful Star; actor opens up about being in her 40s: ‘Now I really value the chill’
Anne Hathaway, who was recently named People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Star, spoke candidly about ageing, noting that taking care of oneself becomes increasingly important over time, while also sharing that she has come to 'really value the chill' in this phase of her life.
Even as Anne Hathaway gears up for the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, she has been named People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026, further cementing her enduring presence in popular culture. On the occasion, Anne reflected on broader themes such as beauty, aging, and self-awareness.
In a chat with People magazine, Anne Hathaway was asked how she defines beauty. She responded, “A filmmaker once told me this: Beauty can contain within it ugliness as long as it contains truth. So for me beauty always falls along those lines.” When asked about beauty secrets she has learned over the years, she said, “I like all the massages. I love a Georgia Louise (sculpting) facial. And just understand your lighting, like that’s the No. 1 thing because all of those things will not make a difference if you do not know how to find your light. Bad lighting is so mean and cruel, and as you age, you need lighting that’s a little bit more intelligent. So be aware of lighting.”
She further shared advice on presence and self-awareness, “And somebody told me that, at a certain point, especially if you’re a naturally expressive person, which I am, you have to be aware that what feels normal to you is going to look exaggerated on a red carpet. And if people are taking photos, you might not be happy with the photos. So just be aware of your calm. Be aware of your stillness.”
‘Now I really value the chill’
Speaking about ageing and her 40s, Anne Hathaway said, “You have to be more serious about how you take care of yourself. I just think that when you’re in your 40s, you’ve had the opportunity to see how certain decisions bore fruit over time. And so you can assess if you want to continue making those decisions or if you want to make new ones.”
Also Read | The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘perfect’ in ‘phenomenal’ sequel
Over the years, Anne Hathaway has received major honours including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Beyond The Devil Wears Prada 2, she is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Odyssey.
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