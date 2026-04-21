Anne Hathaway named World’s Most Beautiful Star; actor opens up about being in her 40s: ‘Now I really value the chill’

Even as Anne Hathaway gears up for the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, she has been named People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026, further cementing her enduring presence in popular culture. On the occasion, Anne reflected on broader themes such as beauty, aging, and self-awareness.

In a chat with People magazine, Anne Hathaway was asked how she defines beauty. She responded, “A filmmaker once told me this: Beauty can contain within it ugliness as long as it contains truth. So for me beauty always falls along those lines.” When asked about beauty secrets she has learned over the years, she said, “I like all the massages. I love a Georgia Louise (sculpting) facial. And just understand your lighting, like that’s the No. 1 thing because all of those things will not make a difference if you do not know how to find your light. Bad lighting is so mean and cruel, and as you age, you need lighting that’s a little bit more intelligent. So be aware of lighting.”