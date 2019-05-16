The Dead don’t Die trailer: Adam Driver and Bill Murray’s zombie comedy looks fun

The second trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die is out. The zombie comedy boasts of an excellent cast, but the promos at least make it look no different from other zombie comedies like Zombieland.

The movie, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Austin Butler, RZA, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez and Carol Kane, premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. Jarmusch has also written the script.

The trailer shows Driver and Murray’s cops driving around, informing people about the zombie outbreak that is overtaking the town. When they pass the house of a certain farmer Miller, Driver’s character informs Murray’s character of that, who replies, “F***, farmer Miller.”

The trailer cuts to Tilda Swinton’s Zelda Winston, a Scottish mortician with a penchant for drag makeup.

The trailer brings us back to Driver and Murray, who are conversing about the problem of killing zombies. Driver’s character suggests that one should “kill the head” to make sure the zombie is dead. “Decapitate is the only way to go,” he says.

The Dead Don’t Die looks fun and a cast like this never hurts, but let’s hope the script has enough meat for the actors to chew on. Early reviews are mixed. The movie holds a 55 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus reads, “The Dead Don’t Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume.”