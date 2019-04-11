Toggle Menu
Zombie film The Dead Don’t Die to open Cannes Film Festival

Focus Features will release The Dead Don't Die in the U.S. on June 14.

The Dead Don’t Die stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover and others.

Jim Jarmusch’s zombie film The Dead Don’t Die will open the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.

The French festival announced on Tuesday that The Dead Don’t Die will premiere May 14.

While the festival’s opening slot is often a separate gala screening, Jarmusch’s film will screen in competition for Cannes’ top award, the Palme d’Or.

The festival calls it a “humorous and sometimes scary subversion of the genre but also a tribute to cinema itself.”

Focus Features will release The Dead Don’t Die in the U.S. on June 14.

Cannes’ lineup will be announced April 18. The jury that will decide the Palme d’Or will be led by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.

