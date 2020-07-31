The Dark Knight writer reveals Warner Bros wanted a Joker origin story

The Dark Knight’s co-writer David Goyer has said that Warner Bros, which owns DC properties, was against his and Christopher Nolan’s decision to not include an origin story of the film’s primary villain, Joker.

At the Comic-Con@Home event, Goyer, who co-wrote the story with Nolan, said, “I do remember when we were talking about, ‘Well, what if the Joker doesn’t really have an origin story?’ Even after the success of Batman Begins, that was considered a very controversial thing. We got a lot of pushback. People were worried.”

That Heath Ledger’s psychopathic clown did not have a definitive origin story is one of the most praised things about The Dark Knight. Since we do not know who he really was and the fact that he did not want the money he stole, he becomes a force of chaos, instead of merely a human.

“Do you wanna know how I get these scars?” the Joker asks thrice in the film. And save for one instance when Batman prevents him from answering the question, he gives different answers in other instances. Even Joker does not want people to know where he came from.

