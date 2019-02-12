The Curse of La Llorona trailer is riddled with jump scares

James Wan production The Curse of La Llorona has a full trailer now. The film is based on a Mexican legend about a weeping woman who lost her children, and her sight or proximity is enough to cause misfortune. She now searches for lost children and makes them “her own”, which means she kills them.

In 1970s Los Angeles, Linda Cardellini’s Anna Garcia and her two children are terrorised by the Weeping Woman. She discovers that La Llorona has latched on to her children and will not stop until she has taken them.

Throughout the trailer, we see La Llorono and hear her weeping. She makes life difficult for Anna, who, being a mother, is determined to save her children. But how do you fight a supernatural force? You enlist a priest, of course. Tony Amendola plays the priest.

A character played by Raymond Cruz (Tuco Salamanca of Breaking Bad) is also here, helping the family. His character is sent by the church and Amendola’s priest says he specialises in such situations. “We are facing an evil that has no bounds,” he says.

The film does look creepy, but the trailers can only show jump scares. They cannot convey mood and atmosphere and ambience, things that make a horror film really frightening and memorable instead of merely scary and shocking. Wan did that with films like Insidious and The Conjuring, and he has been bankrolling horror movies by young directors ever since, with mixed results.

Michael Chaves, who will also helm the third installment of the Conjuring franchise, is directing this one. The Weeping Woman is found, in one form or another, in the legends of many cultures, and her story is inherently scary — in the way a dead person crying would be.

But let us hope The Curse of La Llorona is padded with enough story and characters to make it a worthwhile experience and not something like The Nun, that did not have anything interesting besides the titular demon.

The Curse of La Llorona releases on April 19, 2019.