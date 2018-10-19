The Curse of La Llorona teaser trailer: James Wan has another horror franchise on his hands

Produced by James Wan, The Curse of La Llorona, is set in the 1970s.

With Hollywood developing horror films by the dozen, it is now rare to watch a trailer and get truly scared. With The Curse of La Llorona, we have another horror film that could potentially be turned into a franchise but unlike many others, this one truly sends chills down your spine with its two-minute teaser trailer.

Watch the teaser trailer of The Curse of La Llorona here:

In the teaser trailer, we are shown that a mother of two is trying to understand the curse of La Llorona, the weeping woman, as the town is grappled with the fear of her return. Her only hope is a priest who might have the answers to her questions. The curse is here and we are shown that another woman has already tried to stop the weeping woman but has failed.

The YouTube description of the teaser trailer tells us that the cursing of La Llorona preys on children because she lost her own. Those who listen to her death call during the night have their fate sealed.

Produced by horror master James Wan, famous for his Conjuring films, and Gary Dauberman, of IT and Annabelle series, the film looks like another successful franchise in the making.

Directed by Michael Chaves with screenplay by Mikki Daughtry & Tobias Iaconis, the film is set in the 1970s.

The film stars Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou. It is scheduled to release on April 19.

