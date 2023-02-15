scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

The Crown star Emma Corrin joins Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated film

The exact details of Emma Corrin's role hasn't been announced, but Corrin is expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Emma CorrinEmma Corrin is best known for her work in The Crown series. (Photo: VancityReynolds/Twitter)
Listen to this article
The Crown star Emma Corrin joins Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated film
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Emma Corrin, best known for portraying Princess Diana on Netflix’s drama series The Crown, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will co-star with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third instalment of Deadpool.

Corrin’s exact role hasn’t been announced, but they are expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds’ snarky mercenary and Jackman’s Wolverine, reported Variety. Celebrating the casting on Twitter Ryan wrote “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing…. Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, is taking over filmmaking duties for Deadpool 3. Fox distributed the first two Deadpool films prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Fans are especially excited about the next Deadpool because Jackman is bringing back his claws for the first time since his character died in 2017’s Logan.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Deadpool films have been huge commercial hits and stand as the top-grossing X-Men titles of all time, with each generating more than $780 million at the global box office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Corrin, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, bagged an Emmy nomination for The Crown. They have also appeared opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman and alongside Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:47 IST
Next Story

6 coaches of Secunderabad-bound Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar, no injuries reported

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close