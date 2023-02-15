The Crown star Emma Corrin joins Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated film

Emma Corrin, best known for portraying Princess Diana on Netflix’s drama series The Crown, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will co-star with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third instalment of Deadpool.

Corrin’s exact role hasn’t been announced, but they are expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds’ snarky mercenary and Jackman’s Wolverine, reported Variety. Celebrating the casting on Twitter Ryan wrote “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing…. Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, is taking over filmmaking duties for Deadpool 3. Fox distributed the first two Deadpool films prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Fans are especially excited about the next Deadpool because Jackman is bringing back his claws for the first time since his character died in 2017’s Logan.

The Deadpool films have been huge commercial hits and stand as the top-grossing X-Men titles of all time, with each generating more than $780 million at the global box office.

Corrin, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, bagged an Emmy nomination for The Crown. They have also appeared opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman and alongside Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley’s Lover.