The Conjuring 3 review roundup: ‘Well-constructed, terrifying entry in the franchise’

The Conjuring 3, also known as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has opened in US theatres and on HBO Max to mixed reviews. Directed by Michael Chaves, who has previously helmed 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona, the film has Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the Warrens from the previous films.

The horror thriller has a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the critical consensus reads, “The Devil Made Me Do It represents a comedown for the core Conjuring films, although Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson keep the audience invested.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he committed a crime. The makers had previously released a featurette that had Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s wife speaking about the experience. She shared in the video that it was her baby brother who was the first one to be possessed but later, her husband became possessed as well.

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian found the third film in the franchise better than the previous films. He wrote, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it is a handsomely made return to form for a series that had been showing signs of fatigue. Delving into their questionable case files once again, this time has the Warrens (played again by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) dealing with one of their most heavily publicised battles with evil.”

NYT’s Lena Wilson noted in her review, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is by far the most well-constructed, terrifying entry in the franchise, but its plot relies all too heavily on that same bizarre evangelism. It is an excellently spooky work of fiction. It would be even better if it privileged ghoulishness over gospel.”

Owen Gleiberman of The Variety feels the movie “lacks that kinetic haunted-house element.” He wrote, “It’s the most somber and meditative and least aggressive of the Conjuring films.”