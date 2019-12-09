The Conjuring 3 is officially titled The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is slated to be released on September 11, 2020. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is slated to be released on September 11, 2020.

New Line has unveiled the title and synopsis for the third film in The Conjuring series. The third installment of the popular horror movie franchise is called The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The official synopsis has also been released. It reads, “”The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

The Conjuring series stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring released in 2013. It was based on the supposedly real story of what the Warrens went through. While they were accomplished experts, they were not prepared for what happened in Harrisville, Rhode Island.

A family – a couple and their five unruly daughters – began to notice strange occurrences, smells and so on soon after relocating. A long-dead Satanic witch was deemed to be the cause of all the trouble and she was exorcised from the lady of the house by the Warrens with a lot of difficulties.

The second film had the Warrens similarly investigating strange occurrences in a London suburb.

Three offshoot franchises have sprung up from the Conjuring films: Annabelle, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona. At least one more, The Crooked Man, is in development.

All these movies are part of what is called the Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring 3 is slated to be released on September 11, 2020.

