The Conjuring 3’s new clip reveals the chilling true story behind The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is slated to be released on June 4 in theatres globally and on HBO Max in the US on the same day. (Photo: Warner Bros)

A new featurette from the third Conjuring movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is all about the real story that inspired the movie. The eighth movie in The Conjuring universe is directed by Michael Chaves, who also helmed 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona.

Like the previous Conjuring movies, this one too claims to be based on real-life events. But unlike its predecessors, it revolves around an actual murder case — the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. It was the first known case in the United States in which the accused, Cheyenne Johnson, said he was under demonic possession when he committed the crime.

Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life demonologist couple played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, were involved in the case. The film takes its title from the case’s common moniker The Devil Made Me Do It.

The featurette features Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s wife speaking about her experiences. She reveals it was her little brother who was possessed first. When the Warrens performed exorcism upon him, the demon, she says, fled his body and possessed her husband.

Regardless of the story’s veracity, the film promises a chilling, scary experience. The Conjuring universe has been a mixed bag so far. Most films, particularly the recent ones, have relied on jump scares instead of developing a genuinely frightening atmosphere that the first Conjuring movie and Annabelle: Creation managed.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is slated to be released on June 4 in theatres globally and on HBO Max in the US on the same day.