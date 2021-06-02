The Conjuring 3 final trailer: Ed and Lorraine Warren are out to prove that the devil is real

Days before the film’s release, the final trailer of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It aka The Conjuring 3 is out and it certainly promises a good scare. As seen in the previous trailers, the film’s plot revolves around a man who claims that he was possessed by the devil as he murdered someone. Ghosthunters Ed and Lorraine Warren get involved in the case as they believe in the existence of evil spirits.

The latest trailer hints that the spirits at work here will not spare the ghosthunters as well.

Watch the latest trailer of The Conjuring 3 here:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on the real life case of the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed in the court of law that he was under demonic possession when he committed the crime. The makers had previously released a featurette that had Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s wife speaking about the experience. She shared in the video that it was her baby brother who was the first one to be possessed but later, her husband became possessed as well.

This is the eighth film in The Conjuring universe and third film in The Conjuring trilogy. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in this film.

The Conjuring 3 has been directed by Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Curse of La Llorona.

The Conjuring 3 has a 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the critical consensus reads, “The Devil Made Me Do It represents a comedown for the core Conjuring films, although Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson keep the audience invested.”

The film releases in the US on June 4 in theatres and on HBO Max.