The Conjuring 3 to be directed by Michael Chaves after James Wan steps down

The first two films in The Conjuring franchise were directed by James Wan.

The third film in the Conjuring universe will be directed by Michael Chaves. James Wan, who directed 2013’s The Conjuring and 2016’s The Conjuring 2, will produce the film with Peter Safran, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Chavez has previously directed supernatural chiller The Curse of La Llorona, which is also produced by Wan.

The first two Conjuring films featured Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker. Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film,” Wan said.

“I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films. The movies are the rare combination that delivers both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honour to be working with James and the gang at New Line again,” Chaves said.

The Nun was the most recent release from the Conjuring universe and has become its biggest film. The Nun has grossed over 330 million dollars worldwide, eclipsing the previous record-holder The Conjuring 2’s 320.39 million dollars.

A spinoff of The Conjuring franchise, The Nun stars Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir in lead roles. It is based on the demon that was first seen in The Conjuring 2. It is set in a ‘cloistered abbey’ in Romania in 1952 and its plot kicks off when a nun commits suicide. A priest and a novitiate investigate her suicide and the film promises the abbey will become a “horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

