The Comeback Trail trailer: Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman starrer looks hilarious

In The Comeback Trail, two producers who owe some money to mobsters, go to extreme lengths to create deadly stunt scenes for their old movie star so that he would die and they would get insurance money. The premise may sound pretty dark but the treatment here is that of a comedy.

The way the producers keep trying to set up more and more dangerous stunts in a fake movie they are making and the way the actor (Tommy Lee Jones) rises is super-funny.

The sterling cast of Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Lee Jones also helps. Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin, Patrick Muldoon and Kate Katzman play supporting characters.

Watch the trailer of The Comeback Trail here:

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.”

