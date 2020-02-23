The Call of the Wild beats Sonic the Hedgehog at the North American box office

The Call of the Wild has beaten Sonic the Hedgehog with has beaten Sonic the Hedgehog with an eight million dollar opening. The Call of the Wild has beaten Sonic the Hedgehog with has beaten Sonic the Hedgehog with an eight million dollar opening.

Adventure film The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell, has beaten Sonic the Hedgehog with an 8 million dollar opening.

The Call of the Wild has received mixed to positive critical reviews. The film has scored 63 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “It’s undermined by distracting and unnecessary CGI, but this heartwarming Call of the Wild remains a classic story, affectionately retold.”

The film’s synopsis reads, “Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic–and emotionally authentic–characters.”

Sonic the Hedgehog has also received mixed to positive critical reviews.

It holds a 63 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy — and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career.”

Ben Schwartz voices the titular character while Jim Carrey plays the villainous Doctor Robotnik. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough play supporting roles.

