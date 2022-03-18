The Boys actor Karen Fukuhara says she was victim of hate crime assault, cast members offer support

The Boys actor Karen Fukuhara has received support from her co-stars with regard to an alleged hate crime attack where she was assaulted. Karen is known for playing the character of Kimiko Miyashiro in the Prime Video show.

On March 16, Karen posted a note on Instagram where she said that she was assaulted outside a cafe. Though she refrained from divulging details about the location of the incident, she wrote that it was “the first time I’ve been harmed physically.”

Sharing more about the alleged hate crime attack, Karen said she was physically attacked by a man when she was “walking to a cafe for some coffee.” She added that the assailant hit her in the back of her head, stating that the attack “came out of nowhere.”

Soon enough, Karen received support from her The Boys colleagues. Jack Quaid who plays Hughie Campbell wrote, “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.” Chace Crawford who plays The Deep commented, “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful.”

Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie and Laz Alonso, who play A-Train, Ashley Barrett and Marvin T respectively, also reacted to Karen’s post. Jessie said, “So sorry Karen… glad you’re ok. If anyone knows who’s out here committing these crimes, point them out.” Laz added, “This pisses me off. Wish I was there.” Colby commented, “Oh Karen thank you for sharing. I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m here.”

Read Karen Fukuhara’s full note:

Today I was struck in the head by a man (I’m physically fine) & this shit needs to stop. Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help.

I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important. I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew of By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me). I thought about confronting him first but he started coming towards me and I didn’t think it was worth the risk. After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away.

This is the first time I’ve been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past. I write this, because I’ve had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people – people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness. Ultimately I know I got lucky. He could have come back to hit me again. He could have carried a weapon. The shock of this experience has me thinking about taking self defense classes. But why is this something we as “victims” have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?

Karen Fukuhara has also played the character of Katana in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.