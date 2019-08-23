Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor to topline mob drama The Birthday Cake

Actors Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer will headline the mob drama feature The Birthday Cake.

The movie will mark the directorial debut of musician and producer Jim Giannopoulos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides the three actor, the film will also feature Lorraine Bracco, Ashley Benson and David Mazouz.

The story follows Giovanni (Fernandez), who reluctantly continues the family tradition of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle Angelo (Kilmer) on the 10th anniversary of his father’s death. But Giovanni’s life changes that night after witnessing a murder and learning the truth about what happened to his father.

The script is based on an original story by Giannopoulos, who co-wrote it with Fernandez and Diomedes Raul Bermudez.

Bermudez, Siena Oberman and Fernandez will produce the film, which will start shooting later this year in New York City.

Jamin O’Brien and Jason Weinberg will executive produce.