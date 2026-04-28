The Big Bang Theory spin-off Stuart Fails to Save the Universe to release in July 2026

Seven years after The Big Bang Theory signed off in 2019, its universe is preparing for another return, this time through an unexpected lens. A new spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, shifts the spotlight to comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, with Kevin Sussman reprising his role. The project introduces a science-fiction twist to the familiar sitcom world, signalling a tonal expansion for the franchise.

The first glimpse of the series was unveiled on April 26 during a panel at CCXP Mexico City, where streaming platform HBO Max presented the show as a multiverse-driven story. According to the official logline, Stuart Bloom “is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon”.