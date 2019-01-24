Toggle Menu
The Beach Bum trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg star in this stoner comedyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/the-beach-bum-trailer-matthew-mcconaughey-5553342/

The Beach Bum trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg star in this stoner comedy

The trailer of upcoming stoner comedy The Beach Bum is out. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Jonah Hill and Snoop Dogg.

The Beach Bum trailer
Starring Matthew McConaughey, The Beach Bum releases in March.

The trailer of upcoming stoner comedy The Beach Bum is out, and it stays true to the genre.

Matthew McConaughey plays Moondog in The Beach Bum. Moondog is having the time of his life until he is asked to clean up by the court of law. That is where his journey of introspection starts.

Watch the trailer of The Beach Bum here:

Alongside McConaughey, the film also stars Zac Efron, Isla Fisher and some favourites of the genre including Jonah Hill and Snoop Dogg.

Harmony Korine has written and directed The Beach Bum. Korine is known for directing Spring Breakers (2012) which starred James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine.

Advertising

Matthew McConaughey is currently also promoting his upcoming film Serenity where he stars alongside Anne Hathaway.

The Beach Bum will hit theaters in March 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Luka Chuppi: Everything we know about this Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film so far
2 Thackeray box office prediction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film to earn Rs 3-4 crore on Day 1
3 Manikarnika box office prediction: Kangana Ranaut's film to earn Rs 12-13 crore on Day 1