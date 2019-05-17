The Batman: Who should play the caped crusader?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is going to cast the third Batman of the 21st century after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Variety reports that Robert Pattinson is in final negotiations to join the cast of the film. Since there is no official confirmation by Warner Bros, which owns DC, we can still speculate on the potential actors who could don the cape.

Here are those actors, starting from Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson: The actor who rose to fame with a brief role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and then the Twilight franchise is said to be the next Batman. It is an interesting choice but not wholly surprising since he was said to be one of the frontrunners. The actor has shown talent in the post-Twilight phase of his career, and we think he could do a great job, particularly under a filmmaker like Matt Reeves.

Armie Hammer: Hammer has been rumoured to play Green Lantern for quite a while. But we have a better suggestion. He should be Bruce Wayne/Batman. He is a great actor, looks the part physically, and is young enough to carry the role for a decade if not more.

Timothée Chalamet: If they are just starting a new franchise (which seems like they are), there might not be a better young actor who can play this high-profile role and play it well. Only problem is Chalamet is too slight an actor. He would need to spend a lot of time in the gym if he is cast.

Fionn Whitehead: Just how young a Batman is the WB and DC talking about? This little-known Brit played one of the major characters in Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk and more recently in Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. If the higher-ups are looking for a fresh face, there are few others who fit the bill. Sure, physically he is barely a Robin, but that is nothing months of intense workout cannot solve. He would be a radical choice.

Liam Hemsworth: The much ignored Hemsworth sibling could be a decent Batman. Like his brothers, he has striking good looks, height and the physique to boot already. He has not had a lot of big opportunities and this might be his breakout role.