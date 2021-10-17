scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 17, 2021
The Batman trailer: Robert Pattinson transforms into the tortured, darkest version of the caped crusader ever seen yet

The Batman trailer: Scheduled to release in March 2022, The Batman is the latest take on the character and sees a plethora of familiar villains, including Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 17, 2021 9:03:56 am
The BatmanThe new trailer for Robert Pattinson's Batman was released at DC FanDome. (Photo: DC)

Christian Bale might still be Batman for most of us, but Robert Pattinson is determined to make his mark. The trailer for The Batman just released on DC FanDome and we got a good look at the tortured cape crusader and some intense, gritty action scenes.

Scheduled to release in March 2022, the film is the latest take on the character and sees a plethora of familiar villains, including Paul Dano as Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. On the good side, we have Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as faithful butler, Alfred.

More From Entertainment |Venom Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene, explained: What it means for Marvel movies’ future?

This is a Batman or Bruce Wayne we haven’t seen before, as he doesn’t have much ‘control over his personality’. Pattinson said as he introduced the trailer, “The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear as other iterations … I kind of really like this idea it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is, but he gets lost in it. Whenever he’s putting it on every night, he’s not sleeping, and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

The film has been directed by Matt Reeves. The first teaser for the film released at last year’s FanDome, but COVID saw the film being delayed. As things stand, The Batman will release on March 4, 2022 in theatres.

