The Batman to resume filming in September

The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Robert Pattinson-headlined DC superhero movie The Batman will restart production in early September in the UK, according to a report in Variety. The filming will recommence at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden.

Matt Reeves has penned the script of the film with Mattson Tomlin, who also wrote Netflix’s recent superhero movie Project Power.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. Its production was halted in March earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Colin Farrell, who plays the role of Oswald Cobblepot or The Penguin in the movie, had told UK’s SFX magazine, “I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it, but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. It feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

The Batman also features Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and John Turturro.

