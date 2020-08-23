The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson is a haunted Caped Crusader in this DC movie

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman comes out next year. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Warner Bros unveiled a teaser for the upcoming superhero film The Batman during DC FanDome. The Robert Pattinson-led movie is directed by Matt Reeves and penned by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

The video, set to Nirvana song “Something in the Way,” has Pattinson’s Caped Crusader and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon looking into a bunch of murders by The Riddler (Paul Dano), who characteristically is also leaving puzzles for Batman to solve. The clip also reveals Pattinson’s look in full Batsuit and a few glimpses of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Gotham City is a dingy, filthy and crime-ridden city, and things are not going to be easy for a costumed crimefighter, even for somebody with peak physical condition and high tech gadgets like Batman. The teaser reflects that.

The promo has a very noir-ish tone and resembles old Hollywood crime movies and Detective Comics from the Golden Age in tone. There will certainly be humour to offset the solemnity and bleakness but this teaser at least suggests this film is not going to be anything like most MCU movies.

Despite resemblances to Nolan’s style, Reeves’ take on the DC superhero is also its own thing and even in this short teaser, the attention to detail is superb, right from Pattinson’s eye makeup to his suit to the moody visuals.

Overall, this looks like a movie every Bat-fan should keep an eye out for. It was confirmed at the panel that The Batman is set in its own universe and is not related to any other DC movie franchise.

The Batman comes out next year.

