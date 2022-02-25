The Batman’s Robert Pattinson is offended as co-star Zoe Kravitz admits she hasn’t seen Twilight: ‘No longer cool to be a hater anymore’

A hilarious video featuring The Batman co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz from an interview has gone viral on Twitter. It appears to be from an interview of the two actors with People Magazine and has Kravitz admitting she has not watched Twilight, to which Pattinson says, ‘It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.”

However, Kravitz, who essays the role of Batman’s frenemy Selina Kyle or Catwoman in the Matt Reeves directorial, later recalled that she did see the first Twilight movie as her best friend made her go, but she does not really remember it.

The Twilight movie franchises, based on Stephenie Meyer’s vampire novel series of the same name, was about a 17-year-old girl Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with Edward Cullen (Pattinson).

Zoë Kravitz says to Robert Pattinson that she didn’t watch Twilight. “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.” pic.twitter.com/jEtTIR9L2n — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) February 24, 2022

There were four films in the Twilight Saga: Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2.

The Twlight movies were not received well by critics and became an object of derision for many, and like Pattinson implies, it became fashionable to hate them too. But they were nevertheless hugely successful in commercial terms. They became a pop culture sensation and turned Stewart and Pattinson into globally known stars.

Meanwhile, The Batman has received early positive reactions, though full reviews will not be published until the embargo lifts on February 28. Phrases like “euphoric”, “sensational”, and “gripping” are being used by the publications regarding the movie.

Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro also star as, Lieutenant Gordon, Riddler, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

The Batman, co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022