scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read

The Batman’s Robert Pattinson is offended as co-star Zoe Kravitz admits she hasn’t seen Twilight: ‘No longer cool to be a hater anymore’

A clip from an interview shows Zoe Kravitz admitting she has not watched Twilight, which received this response from her The Batman co-star Robert Pattinson.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2022 4:35:30 pm
The Batman, zoe kravitz, robert pattinsonThe Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022. (Photo: Warner Bros)

A hilarious video featuring The Batman co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz from an interview has gone viral on Twitter. It appears to be from an interview of the two actors with People Magazine and has Kravitz admitting she has not watched Twilight, to which Pattinson says, ‘It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.”

However, Kravitz, who essays the role of Batman’s frenemy Selina Kyle or Catwoman in the Matt Reeves directorial, later recalled that she did see the first Twilight movie as her best friend made her go, but she does not really remember it.

Also Read |The Batman Paris premiere: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Neymar rock the red carpet, see photos

The Twilight movie franchises, based on Stephenie Meyer’s vampire novel series of the same name, was about a 17-year-old girl Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with Edward Cullen (Pattinson).

There were four films in the Twilight Saga: Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Twlight movies were not received well by critics and became an object of derision for many, and like Pattinson implies, it became fashionable to hate them too. But they were nevertheless hugely successful in commercial terms. They became a pop culture sensation and turned Stewart and Pattinson into globally known stars.

Meanwhile, The Batman has received early positive reactions, though full reviews will not be published until the embargo lifts on February 28. Phrases like “euphoric”, “sensational”, and “gripping” are being used by the publications regarding the movie.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro also star as, Lieutenant Gordon, Riddler, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

The Batman, co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding album

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement