The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s first appearance as The Caped Crusader is intriguing

Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, and now the makers have released a 55-second video featuring Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars the Twilight actor in the lead role.

The video opens with a piece of strong background music, and as red lights illuminate, we see Batman walk in and strike a pose. Reeves shared this video on Twitter and wrote, “#DayOne #TheBatman”

The Batman – Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, John Turturro as Falcone, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin along with Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and others.

While we are yet to know the plot details of the film, Robert Pattinson earlier told Variety, “I really like Matt Reeves and his set up. I mean it’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t been really explored yet.”

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Pattinson said, “In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

The Batman releases on June 25, 2021.

