The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s DC movie gets a stirringly beautiful, emotional and intense theme. Listen here

The official theme of the upcoming DC movie, The Batman, is here. The music of the film is composed by Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning Michael Giacchino, who has earlier worked with director Matt Reeves on Let Me In and the final two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

For The Batman, Giacchino has crafted a Dark Knight theme that both honours the long line of iconic composers like Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer, who have earlier provided music to the superhero and also carves its own path.

Giacchino’s theme, released through Warner Bros’ music label WaterTower Music, lasts a little less than seven minutes and expands upon the piece of music that was teased at the end of the first trailer of the film when the Caped Crusader approaches the Penguin.

It starts off mild, heartfelt and moody, before entering into an aggressive and heroic territory in the last couple of minutes. It perfectly represents a Batman who is struggling to contain his rage.

Gotham City is a dingy, filthy and crime-ridden city, and things are not going to be easy for a costumed crimefighter, even for somebody with peak physical condition and high tech gadgets like Batman. The theme somehow appears to reflect that.

Music is said to have its own language that transcends linguistic barriers, and this seems doubly true for background scores, that evoke emotions that sometimes works cannot manage. While listening to The Batman theme, you will feel amazement, wonderment and even peace.

The film features several big names. Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and John Turturro play Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, Riddler, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in the film.

Reeves has written the screenplay with Peter Craig.