The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile unveiled

The Batman pictures have also unveiled Robert Pattinson’s full look as the Caped Crusader. (Photo: Matt Reeves/Twitter) The Batman pictures have also unveiled Robert Pattinson’s full look as the Caped Crusader. (Photo: Matt Reeves/Twitter)

If there is Batman, there also has to be Batmobile. Filmmaker Matt Reeves on Wednesday released three photos from upcoming DC movie The Batman on his Twitter handle. The photos reveal the popular superhero’s trusty old ride, the Batmobile.

A typical Batmobile looks futuristic and sleek, with embedded weapons. The Batmobile in Reeves’ directorial looks like a classic Batmobile from the comics. It gives off the look of a muscle car with a few Bat-modifications. There are red taillights, which sync well with the red, noir-ish reveal of Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume.

This is not the highly specialised Tumble from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. This is instead a simple affair and suggests Pattinson’s Batman is not as sorted as Christian Bale’s was and is still dealing with issues — like his parent’s death.

The pictures have also unveiled Robert Pattinson’s full look as the Caped Crusader. The actor is standing beside the Batmobile in what looks like a warehouse — a typical Bat haunt.

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman. The casting confirms that the Batman will have a whole rogues gallery of supervillains.

There is little known about the film’s plot. Matt Reeves had earlier said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been explored in detail yet. But apart from that, we have no information yet as to which comic the film will adapt and so on.

The Batman releases on June 25, 2021.

