The Batman production halted for two weeks due to coronavirus

Warner Bros has shut down the production of the DC superhero movie The Batman for two weeks due to concerns over coronavirus, Variety reported.

The Matt Reeves directorial stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The studio has not stopped filming on the fourth Matrix film and King Richard yet. The Batman is only one of the dozens of film productions to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe.

Disney has stopped production on some of its live-action productions for a short time.

WB’s TV arm, Warner Bros Television has also halted filming of some of its 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. Streaming giant Netflix has also shut down all scripted TV and film physical production in the United States and Canada for two weeks.

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman. The casting confirms that the Batman will have a whole rogues gallery of supervillains.

There is little known about the film’s story. Reeves has earlier said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been explored in detail yet. But apart from that, we have no information yet as to which comic the film will adapt.

