The Batman photos leaked, menacing new look of the Riddler shocks fans

A few images from Matt Reeves’ much-anticipated DC movie The Batman have surfaced online. The images have revealed, in stark detail, the look of Riddler. Riddler is one of Batman’s iconic adversaries who is fond of playing deadly games of riddles to confound the superhero and law enforcement.

IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS PAUL DANO’S RIDDLER DESIGN SO FAR IS SICK AF AND HES SUPPOSE TO BE BASED ON THE ZODIAC KILLER AND HE ACTUALLY LOOKS MENACING AND SCARY AF pic.twitter.com/fUkJqq1pgk — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) May 18, 2021

In the Robert Pattinson-led movie, Paul Dano plays the role of Riddler. The character has earlier been played by Frank Gorshin and Jim Carrey in classic live-action Batman series and Batman Forever, respectively.

The images promise a take on the character that is unique and interesting. There is no domino mask or green unitard with question marks printed on it. Dano’s Riddler is masked and bespectacled.

The Zodiac Killer vibes Riddler is giving off in Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN is the exact reason why I know he’s going to blow our minds pic.twitter.com/lO6JnolYZD — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) May 18, 2021

Though, like the classic Riddler, he does delight in riddles as shown in the DC FanDome teaser.

I have no issue with the Riddler’s new look in The Batman 2022. He looks frightening and iconic in his own unique way. It’s an intriguing reinterpretation of this character. We’ve had plenty of classic Riddler looks on screen now so I’m fully embracing this fresh take. pic.twitter.com/2JucwjOsef — Channel Pup (@channel_pup) May 18, 2021

The fans are comparing the look to the Zodiac killer, a real-life serial killer who terrorised northern California in 1960s and 70s.

New Promo Images for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ (2022) have surfaced…and holy sh*t does Robert Pattinson look amazing in the Bat Suit. The film hits theaters March 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/crnYMGJMcu — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) May 19, 2021

There are other images that show Pattinson’s Batman as well. They are said to be leaked from a tie-in calendar related to the movie.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman.

Reeves has written the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The movie has already spawned a spinoff live-action series that will centre on Gotham City Police Department that Reeves is overseeing. Set to debut on HBO Max, it will be set during the first year of Batman’s crime-fighting, though it is not clear whether Pattinson or other actors from the movie will appear or not.

The Batman, which is the first iteration in an intended trilogy, will release on March 4, 2022.