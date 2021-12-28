The Batman new trailer: Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader teams up with Catwoman, new footage of The Riddler

Warner Bros Pictures released a new trailer for their upcoming film, The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. The new teaser emphasises on the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Each trailer hypes up the anticipation among fans, and director Matt Reeves appears to be blending different versions of Batman and Gotham to put together something entirely refreshing.

In the comment sections, fans have praised the cinematography and the fight sequences, with some saying that it has the potential to be on the same level as Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. One fan wrote, “Loving Catwoman’s new look!” Another added, “This movie is a mix of all the Batmans we’ve seen so far, this is perfection!” Others praised the Riddler, and one wrote, “So happy that other villains in the Batman series are being brought back to the big screen. We need a break from just seeing the Joker!”

The trailer begins with the shot of the Batmobile and a woman talking to Bruce, telling him that he is constantly unavailable. As the trailer progresses, the audience gets to see Batman chasing Penguin (Colin Ferrell), following which we get The Riddler (Paul Dano), who wants to get in touch with Batman. The promo also promises a team-up between ‘The Bat And The Cat’, fraught with distrust as Batman isn’t sure if he can trust Catwoman.

The Batman features Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The film will release in theatres on March 4, 2022.