Monday, February 21, 2022
The Batman new promo releases ahead of new trailer, shows off the DC superhero taking on the Riddler

The Batman's latest teaser also features lots of new footage, and expands a few scenes whose snippets we have seen in the previous promos. The movie releases on March 4, 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 10:02:29 am
The Batman, robert pattinsonThe Batman releases on March 4, 2022. (Photo: Warner Bros)

As The Batman’s release date nears, Warner Bros is amping up the marketing and promotion for the movie. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role of billionaire playboy moonlighting as a caped and cowled crime-fighter, the film has a new teaser in anticipation for a full trailer during NBA All-Stars Game.

The teaser also features lots of new footage, and expands a few scenes whose snippets we have seen in the previous promos. In one scene, Selina Kyle or Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) poking fun at Batman’s brooding nature and asking whether he doesn’t say hello. She jokes, “Are you just hideously scarred?” to wonder at the need for a mask. That’s very much the sassy Catwoman we know from the comics.

Also Read |Robert Pattinson wants to star in a Batman trilogy, says he has discussed it with Matt Reeves

In one brief shot, we see the Dark Knight engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the Riddler (Paul Dano), who does not seem to be a match for the superhero.

The Riddler in this film appears to be what Joker was to 2008’s The Dark Knight. He is likewise terrorising Gotham City and evading capture from not just the police but also The Batman, but is more of a cerebral being, not a fighter like, say, Bane. Riddler is modelled over the real-world serial killer called the Zodiac.

The film features several other big names. Written by Reeves and Peter Craig, the film stars Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro in the roles of Lt. James Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively.

Recently, Pattinson revealed that he was “terrified” of stepping into the shoes of Batman and watching the movie for the first time. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the English actor said, “I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time. I haven’t even released a movie in a really long time! I mean, I’d seen the first 90 minutes by myself in an IMAX before and I knew that the first 90 minutes was great.”

The Batman releases on March 4, 2022.

