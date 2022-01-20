The Batman: New posters tease Riddler’s threat, romance between the Bat and Catwoman

The release of the upcoming DC movie The Batman is still a ways away, but Warner Bros’ marketing and promotion machinery is in full swing. And no wonder, for the Caped Crusader remains one of the most profitable comic-book characters.

Two new posters of the film have been unleashed. One shows a close-up of Robert Pattinson’s cowled and masked face. The other features Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Warner Bros and DC’s social media handles shared the posters. WB India also shared them with the name of the movie written in Indian languages.

The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for #TheBatman, only in cinemas March 4, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/PtG8lzZcQd — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) January 19, 2022

The Batman’s promos are teasing the romance between Batman and Catwoman, which is indeed a big thing in comics. Usually, Catwoman is a character who is teetering on the edge of good and bad, and is not an out and out villain or hero. She also fights crime and helps people, but normally does not have a fixed code of not killing people like the Batman.

Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new arts for #TheBatman, only in cinemas March 4, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vQdLxIOLWl — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) January 19, 2022

Both Pattinson and Kravtiz have proved their acting chops in the past and we cannot wait to see them together in the movie.

In the film, Batman is still a young superhero, struggling with his rage. He faces a sinister new enemy in Riddler (Paul Dano), not the colourful, clownish villain you know, but a serial killer who is modelled over the real-world Zodiac killer. The Penguin and Carmine Falcone also face-off against the Dark Knight.

Director Matt Reeves has promised an “emotional” and “radically different” Batman movie from anything we have seen before. He also reiterated that Frank Miller’s iconic 1987 comic-series Batman: Year One will serves as the basis of The Batman. Year One is considered as the definitive origin story of Batman.

We also know that the movie, more than any live-action movie in the past, will focus on the superhero’s detective abilities. The film features a veritable army of big time actors. Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and John Turturro play Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, Riddler, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

Reeves has written the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The Batman has already spawned a spinoff live-action series that will centre on Gotham City Police Department that Reeves is overseeing. Set to debut on HBO Max, it will be set during the first year of Batman’s crime-fighting, though it is not clear whether Pattinson or other actors from the movie will appear or not.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.